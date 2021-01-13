READ: Rep Ruiz’s statement on the impeachment of President Trump

News

Congressman Raul Ruiz released a statement on the House's vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is an immediate threat to our Constitution and to our Democracy. The criminals who perpetrated the violent, deadly insurrection attack on January 6th were invited, inspired, directed, and encouraged by Donald Trump and his lies in an effort to unlawfully retain power and overthrow the duly elected Government of the United States." “I have sworn an oath to protect America from its enemies, both foreign and domestic. Today, I must fulfill that oath by supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump. The threat of violence continues and every moment he remains in office, America is at risk. He must be removed immediately.” - Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz

Ruiz called for Trump to be impeached last week.

The House vote to impeach Trump on charges of "incitement of insurrection." The final vote was 232 to 197, with 10 republicans breaking party lines.

Read: Article of Impeachment against President Trump

The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, egged on by the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.

Five people were killed in the riots at the Capitol, including a Capitol Police Officer.

Other local leaders have also called for the President to either step down or be impeached.

On Monday, former Republican turned no-party preference Assemblyman Chad Mayes (I-Yucca Valley) introduced a resolution calling for the president to resign. The California Assembly passed the resolution with a 51 to 6 vote.

Former Congresswoman Mary Bono also signed a letter voicing her support of Trump's impeachment.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican leader would not agree to bring the chamber back immediately, all but ensuring a Senate trial could not begin at least until Jan. 19.

