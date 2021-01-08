Congressman Raul Ruiz calls for President Trump’s impeachment

News

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz has issued a statement calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump following riots at the Capitol.

"Two days ago, a rampaging mob incited by the President and determined to overturn our free and fair elections attacked the U.S. Capitol. Not only did they damage the Capitol and everything it stands for, their violent actions caused five deaths, including one police officer who risked his life to protect our sacred Democracy," Ruiz wrote.

Ruiz told News Channel 3 that he was up on the gallery in the House floor at the time rioters stormed the Capitol. He was eventually evacuated to an undisclosed location, where he remained sheltered in place for 7 hours.

Ruiz continued his statement, echoing Senator Mitt Romney comments that the incident was incited by President Trump.

"In the words of Republican Senator Mitt Romney, this was ‘an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States.’ The criminals who broke into the Capitol were inspired, directed, and encouraged by Donald Trump and the members of Congress who aid and abet him," Ruiz wrote.

Ruiz finished his statement calling for the removal of Trump from office.

"Donald Trump has once again proven that he is an immediate threat to our Democracy and the Constitution. As a result, I strongly support his immediate impeachment and removal from office. As an elected official, I have sworn an oath to protect our Democracy. I must fulfill that oath by supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump. Although his term is near its end, it is clear that every moment he remains in office, America is at risk. He must be removed immediately."

Congressman Ruiz voted to impeach Trump in Dec. 2019, writing at the time:

“It is with great solemnity and reverence for the Constitution that I have decided to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. President Trump’s actions have left me with no choice. By conditioning millions in military aid to a foreign ally on an investigation into his political rival, Donald Trump abused the power of the presidency for personal political gain. He then obstructed Congress in its constitutionally mandated oversight role. In doing so, President Trump violated our Constitution, compromised our national security, and undermined the integrity of our democratic process.”

Ruiz also supported the initial impeachment inquiry in Sept. 2019 after initially stating he would not back the process.