Riverside County activates team to help coordinate massive vaccination clinics

Riverside County has activated its Type III All-Hazard Incident Management Team (IMT.) This team will work seven days a week to help coordinate vaccination clinics which they are calling, Point-of-Dispensing (POD) sites.

These sites plan to vaccinate thousands of residents each day.

“Getting the vaccine out within the community as quickly as possible is critical as we move forward,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor.

News Channel 3 is asking the county today why the county is just now starting to activate this team and when people can start making appointments for vaccinations again.

The county says multiple PODs will open up once the locations are approved.

To view a list of who is eligible to receive a vaccine, visit www.ruhealth.org.

The IMT began planning on January 7 and was activated on January 12.

The team is made up of representatives from Riverside County Public Health, Riverside County Executive Office, Riverside County Emergency Management Department, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, Morongo Fire Department and Corona Fire Department.