Ravens prey on Big Bear bald eagles’ last remaining egg

A pair of ravens have eaten the second Big Bear bald eagle egg.

The egg was preyed on by ravens Thursday afternoon. It was the last of the three eggs that Jackie has laid up on the Big Bear nest.

Jackie laid her first egg last Wednesday, unfortunately, a few days later, the egg was eaten by ravens.

She laid her third egg on Wednesday but it was broken. "Friends of Big Bear Valley," the non-profit that runs the live eagle nest camera, stated that they did not know how the egg broke but they believe it happened either before or during the laying process.

The group noted there were some irregularities present in how Jackie and Shadow were caring for the lone #2. The egg had little incubation time and was not likely to hatch.

There is still a small bit of hope that Jackie can lay a 2nd clutch in a month or two as it is still early in the breeding season.