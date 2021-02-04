18-year-old arrested in connection with Cathedral City shooting

News

The Cathedral City Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old accused in a shooting that left one person injured last week.

The shooting happened Thursday, January 28 at approximately 7:18 p.m. in the 33100 block of Shifting Sands Trail. Police said a man was found there with a gunshot wound and taken for medical treatment.

The suspect, an 18-year-old from Thousand Palms, was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team.

As part of station policy, we will not identify the suspect until they are officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Although an arrest has been made, police ask that if you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Larry

Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306 or at cathedralcitypolice.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call 1-(800)-78-CRIME or visit WWW.WETIP.com.