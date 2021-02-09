Big Bear Bald Eagle lays surprise fourth egg

News

Keep an eye on the bald eagles and egg hatching with the live nest camera below, courtesy of Friends of Big Bear Valley:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/jWEgPKI3TtI

Jackie, the female bald eagle nested up in Big Bear, has laid her fourth egg!

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the organization that runs the 24/7 Big Bear Bald Eagle nest cam, said that Jackie laid the egg just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Jackie's partner, Shadow, was by her side.

The organization said that this is the 1st egg of her 2nd clutch.

It was a pleasant surprise to everyone. Most had given up hope that we might see a hatching this season after tragedy struck the three previous egg Jackie laid last month.

Jackie's had two eggs get eaten by ravens and another that broke as she was laying it.

Jackie and Shadow also had some bad luck last year as her eggs just didn't hatch.

Judging by the comments and replies, people everywhere are hopeful that fourth time is the charm and this egg can hatch.

For more information on Friends of Big Bear Valley, including how to support the organization, visit friendsofbigbearvalley.org