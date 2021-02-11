WATCH: Big Bear bald eagle lays her fifth egg

News

Keep an eye on the bald eagles and egg hatching with the live nest camera below, courtesy of Friends of Big Bear Valley:

Jackie, the female bald eagle nested up in Big Bear, laid another egg!

This is her fifth egg overall and her second of the current batch.

She laid the first egg of this new batch on Monday. and continues to care for it.

Watch: Big Bear Bald Eagle lays surprise fourth egg

The organization Friends of Big Bear Valley, which runs the 24/7 nest cam, wrote that Jack and her partner, Shadow have been a great job protecting and incubating egg #4.

Pip watch begins March 15! A pip is the first small hole in the egg when the chick is working its way out.

Now we just all have to hope those pesky ravens stay away from the eggs.

Jackie's had two eggs get eaten by ravens and another that broke as she was laying it. Jackie's has already had two eggs get eaten by ravens. Another broke as she was laying it.

Stories:

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

For more information on Friends of Big Bear Valley, including how to support the organization, visit friendsofbigbearvalley.org