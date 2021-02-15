Looking ahead to the next vaccine eligible group including the homeless population

News

Right now, Riverside County is currently in Phase 1B Tier 1 of their vaccination rollout plan. Although Riverside County spokesperson, Jose Arballo said to News Channel 3 on Monday they plan to stay in this tier for a while they are currently looking ahead to how the next vaccination tier will look.

Phase 1B Tier 2 includes frontline essential workers, including manufacturing, transportation, facilities and services. It also includes homeless and incarcerated people.

News Channel 3 took a closer look at how vaccinating the homeless population would play out.

According to the Riverside County 2020 Point in Time survey, they counted 2,884 people in the county's homeless population.

News Channel 3 spoke with Mark McGowan, the program coordinator at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) who said they have already vaccinated their 65 and older homeless population at the mission.

McGowan also shared they are communicating with Riverside County and SAC Health System every week planning ahead for the remainer of their homeless popluation to get the vaccine when they are eligible.

The mission plans to vaccinate the rest of their residents and the Coachella Valley homeless population at their location when we move into the next tier.

They also have community outreach groups going out three times a week to let homeless people know about the vaccine, that they are in the next tier and that they will be picking up homeless people all over the valley and transporting them to the mission to get the vaccine when we move into the next tier.

Right now, the county has not said when we will move into the next tier.

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3 for our full report.