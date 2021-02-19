Riverside County reports 334 new cases, 34 deaths, 2,615 recoveries since Thursday

News

Riverside County reported 334 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 287,534.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County reschedules 600 vaccine appointments as Moderna shipments impacted by winter storm

County officials said they did receive the Pfizer vaccine shipments.

Full Details: Stalled Moderna vaccine shipments to impact Riverside County appointments

More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age / employement at the time of appointment.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,402,768 coronavirus tests, up by 11,525 since Thursday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Tuesday, Riverside County reported 34 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,633.

There were 4 deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (815 in total). The cities of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indio, and the community of Sky Valley each reported one new death.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 2,615 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 259,888 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 22 patients since Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 513.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 20 patients since Thursday.

The county currently has 152 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Dec. 8.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/19/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 615

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 553



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 305

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 265



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,828

Deaths: 98

Recoveries: 6,173



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,728

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,136



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 337

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 284



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,020

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,606



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 243

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 203



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 862

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 778



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 171



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,929

Deaths: 186

Recoveries: 10,819



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,269

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 2,944



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,113

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 1,027



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 344

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 317



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 858

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 805



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,791

Deaths: 99

Recovered: 3,366



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,559

Deaths: 108

Recovered: 3,178



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,058

Deaths: 37

Recovered: 904



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 212

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 184



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 464

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 430



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,010

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 889



· County Jails

There are 935 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 907 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,424 cases in the state's jails and 5,230 recoveries.