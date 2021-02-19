Riverside County reports 334 new cases, 34 deaths, 2,615 recoveries since Thursday
Riverside County reported 334 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 287,534.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County reschedules 600 vaccine appointments as Moderna shipments impacted by winter storm
County officials said they did receive the Pfizer vaccine shipments.
Full Details: Stalled Moderna vaccine shipments to impact Riverside County appointments
More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age / employement at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,402,768 coronavirus tests, up by 11,525 since Thursday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Tuesday, Riverside County reported 34 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,633.
There were 4 deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (815 in total). The cities of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indio, and the community of Sky Valley each reported one new death.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 2,615 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 259,888 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 22 patients since Thursday.
This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 513.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 20 patients since Thursday.
The county currently has 152 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Dec. 8.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/19/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 615
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 553
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 305
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 265
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,828
Deaths: 98
Recoveries: 6,173
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,728
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,136
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 337
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 284
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,020
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,606
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 243
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 203
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 862
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 778
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 171
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,929
Deaths: 186
Recoveries: 10,819
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,269
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 2,944
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,113
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 1,027
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 344
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 317
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 858
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 805
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,791
Deaths: 99
Recovered: 3,366
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,559
Deaths: 108
Recovered: 3,178
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,058
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 904
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 212
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 184
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 464
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 430
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,010
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 889
· County Jails
There are 935 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 907 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,424 cases in the state's jails and 5,230 recoveries.
