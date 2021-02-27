Power restored to east valley residents after nearly 2 days with no electricity

News

Power has been restored to hundreds of customers in the eastern Coachella Valley after many were left without electricity for nearly 2 days, the Imperial Irrigation District confirmed Friday night.

Electricity was restored tonight for more than 900 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the unincorporated community of North

Shore near the Salton Sea after gusty winds damaged infrastructure in the

region.

Around 3,400 east valley residents were left without power early Thursday morning at about 4:20 a.m. after IID officials said 14 power poles had been knocked down due to gusty winds.

While crews were able to restore power to more than half of the

households by early Thursday afternoon, IID officials said crews managed to restore power to about 1,300 customers Friday evening.

"The North Shore Beach and Yacht Club and the Galilee Center were made available for shelter and to provide essential amenities to impacted customers. Ice, flashlights and gift cards were distributed at the North Shore Park in Mecca. Families received free food at two local restaurants and the FIND Food Bank is also assisting families with food," according to IID.

Coming up later tonight, hear from IID on how they were able to restore power and provide services to customers in the meantime.