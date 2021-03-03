Police have no leads in Palm Springs woman’s homicide; loved ones demand answers

News

Loved ones of a woman found dead in her Palm Springs home last month are trying to keep the investigation alive.

Police haven't yet caught a suspect in the homicide of Jenny Dillon, 58, and they don't know who to look for.

"My heart is being ripped out of my chest and I relive that every day, said Vicky Guldbech, Dillon's best friend of 40 years. "I look out my window and think she was just down the street from me."

Guldbech is devastated after last month, neighbors in the Racquet Club Estates community in Palm Springs found Dillon dead in her home, covered in blood. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

"It's ripping a hole in my heart," Guldbech said. "Everything in my home reminds me of her."

More than a month has gone by since she was killed. But with no suspect arrested, Guldbech said she's growing concerned the investigation has gone cold.

"I am Jenny's voice and so it's my obligation to make sure that this is being investigated and my frustration is that we are not hearing anything," she said. "It's a small town. Somebody had to have seen something; there has to be video footage; there has to be evidence on Jenny."

But so far, police say not much has turned up. "We don't have any solid leads in this investigation at this time," said PSPD Lt. William Hutchinson.

He said detectives scoured the surrounding area for anything to guide the investigation forward. "We've searched neighborhoods for clues; we've requested videos from all the neighbors for blocks, many, many, many, blocks. I can tell you the second we did that, we received over 1,100 videos to search through​."

Some of the DNA evidence in this case is still being processed by labs with the Department of Justice, but Hutchinson said that could take time. "Cases like this, unfortunately sometimes they can take weeks, months, years."

In the meantime, the neighborhood Dillon lived in is left on edge. "We've all installed more security because of this," Guldbech said. "We're scared."

Relentlessly searching for justice, police and Dillon's loved ones are hoping for the same thing.

"Somebody knows what happened to Jenny and we need to find out, and we want to find out," Hutchinson said.

"We are all she has," Guldbech said.

Police are still seeking tips – if you know something, call the Palm Springs Police Dept. or Valley Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.