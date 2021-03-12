No cheerleaders, no band as of right now for local high school football games

News

The high school football season here in the Coachella Valley is just a week away.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it's going to look a lot different than we're used to. As we've already reported, spectators will mainly be limited to parents.

The cheerleaders, the band... everything that typically goes along with Friday night football will not be there.

As of right now, Riverside County is not allowing cheerleaders or bands to perform at high school football games. There is no word when or if this could change as the season progresses.

News Channel 3 Sports Reporter Taylor Begley will look to speak with local cheer and band programs to get their reaction. Catch the full story at 6!