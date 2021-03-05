Two weeks ’til GAME DAY: Local high school football teams practice in pads for first time

Sports

Two weeks. There are only two weeks until the first local high school football games in 16 months.

This Friday marks the first day our local teams are allowed to practice in full pads.

Friday night football will certainly look different this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There will only be five weeks of games.

Another big question... will there be spectators allowed?

According to a spokesperson from Desert Sands Unified School District, each athlete will receive two wristbands for parents or guardians to attend sporting events on campus.

"Attendees must maintain at least six feet from non-household members during attendance. Seating will be clearly marked in six feet distances. Face coverings must be worn at all times when on campus. There will not be concessions or any food allowed," the district told News Channel 3.

The district also says that high schools have the ability to stream games and the decision whether to stream games will be made by schools individually.

Palm Springs and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts are still discussing whether to allow any fans, even parents, into games. Xavier Prep, a private school, is also still discussing these details.

Stick with News Channel 3 for updates as they become available.

Sports reporter Taylor Begley will have more tonight at 5, 6, 10 and 11!