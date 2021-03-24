Procession held along I-10 for Border Patrol agent who died in the line of duty

News

Various law enforcement agencies lined up along many of the valley's overpasses as a procession for a fallen Border Patrol agent passed through Interstate 10 Wednesday afternoon.

Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos

First responders line up on Golf Club overpass

First responders as the procession passes by on Airport Blvd Overpass

The procession is for El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, 35, who was was struck and killed by a vehicle while tending to another crash on Highway 86, north of Marina Drive, near Salton City on March 15.

The California Highway Patrol continues investigating the incident. At around the time of the crash, there was limited visibility in the area due to strong winds.

Viewer photo of limited visibility in Salton City at around 5 p.m. on Monday



Agent Flores-Bañuelos was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with the United States Border Patrol for 12 years. He is survived by his expectant wife and three children.

The procession started in Salton City and traveled to Weaver Mortuary on Beaumont Avenue in Beaumont.

⚠️Be advised:Around 3pm today there will be a procession of law enforcement and other 1st responders escorting a fallen officer through the city to Weaver Mortuary on Beaumont Ave. There may be temporary road closures/traffic delays as the procession makes its way to the mortuary pic.twitter.com/mOzaErOHR7 — Beaumont Police Dept (@BeaumontCA_PD) March 24, 2021

A GoFundMe page has been set-up for Flores-Bañuelos' family and to cover funeral expenses. Click here to visit that page.