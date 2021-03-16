Border Patrol agent struck & killed by vehicle while tending to a crash on Highway 86

News

An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent was struck and killed by a vehicle while tending to a crash on Highway 86 Monday afternoon.

The agent was identified as Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos of the Indio Station.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “The men and women of the El Centro Sector will be deeply impacted by this tragic loss.”

According to border patrol, Flores-Bañuelos was struck by a vehicle while he was tending to a vehicle collision on Highway 86 north of N. Marina Drive in Salton City.

At the time, there was limited visibility in the area due to strong winds.

Viewer photo of limited visibility in Salton City at around 5 p.m. on Monday

An Imperial County Sheriff's deputy arrived and provided first aid to Flores-Bañuelos. He was then rushed to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Agent Flores leaves behind his wife and three children.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.