N Indian Canyon & Gene Autry at Wash shut down due to poor visibility

The city of Palm Springs announced that both Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail have been closed due to poor visibility and sand on the road.

The wash area of these roadways is located just south of the I-10 exits.

The road will be closed until further notice.

Drivers can take Highway 111 North to I-10 or Vista Chino to Date Palm as alternate routes out of the city.

A First Alert Weather Alert Day was issued due to strong winds throughout the Coachella Valley.

As Chief Meteorlogist Haley Clawsom wrote, winds have reached 40+ MPH on the valley floor. Similar conditions can be expected on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory through 5:00 a.m. for the San Gorgonio Pass and northern Coachella Valley.

