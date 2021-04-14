Day 2 of major wind event wreaks havoc on Coachella Valley

News

A major wind event extended into its second day, causing widespread damages across the Coachella Valley.

On 38th Avenue between Varner Road and Washington Street, the base of a giant power pole snapped causing it to lean into the roadway. Crews observed the damage and had to close off the road to traffic.

On Indio Boulevard between Fargo and Smurr Streets one tree toppled over after the wind uprooted it.

"Typically there’s always trees like this," said landscaper, Carlos Luna.

Luna was working near the tree, and wasn't too surprised. He said after major wind events, they are used to having a more extensive clean-up.

"We just stay away from big trees," said Luna.

Wednesday morning also posed a frightening moment for the driver of a big rig when the vehicle overturned. The crash was reported at 9:06 a.m. on the southbound Highway 62 connecter to westbound Interstate 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"The wind picked up the trailer like a piece of paper. The wind erased the trailer from the back. I’ve been driving for almost 30 years and it can happen to anyone," the driver told News Channel 3.

At the time of the crash, the truck was empty. The driver appeared to be okay after the crash.

N. Palm Canyon Drive had stayed closed until about 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Gene Autry Trail was closed throughout the morning and early afternoon. Drivers were having to turn back at the road closure.

"We’re here to see the Desert X exhibit. It’s a little disappointing because we came all the way from San Diego," said San Diego resident, Michael Parm.

The stretch of road that was closed off is also where one Desert X exhibit has gone up with a series of billboards.

"Fortunately we’ll be here for a couple days so we’ll have another chance to come," said Parm.

"No idea it was going to be this windy," said Monrovia resident, Grace Montgomery.

Montgomery and her husband were visiting from Los Angeles County. Both weren't going to let the detour deter their plans. Instead, they decided to park and walk down to take a look at the exhibit.

"There were calm points and then there were points where we were really pushed to the side and I mean I have, you can’t see it but I have sand all over me. I’m sure I have sand in my ear from the wind," said Montgomery.

Gene Autry Trail open back up Wednesday afternoon. That's after the couple left, but they had plans to return the next day.