Legendary Actor and Palm Desert resident Gavin MacLeod has passed away at 90 years old.

MacLeod was best known for his role of Captain Stubing from The Love Boat but had many iconic roles including Murray Slaughter on the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Locally MacLeod locally was heavily involved with CVREP and Dezart Performs. He also has a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

MacLeod was a guest of Eye on the Desert many times.