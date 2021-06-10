High winds close Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs again

News

Palm Springs Police again closed Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash at 12:00 a.m. Thursday due to blowing sand and low visibility. This was the second closure between Salvia Road and East Via Escuela this week.

Motorists were being detoured away from the major traffic artery overnight and early Thursday morning.

Both Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino remain open through their wash crossings for people trying to drive in and out of Palm Springs.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.