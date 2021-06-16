Jack Howard, Odette Ascencio are “Student Athlete of the Week” Male and Female Year Winners
Rancho Mirage soccer player Odette Ascencio and Xavier Prep football player Jack Howard have been named as our year winners for our Student Athlete of the Week segment.
The two student-athletes were awarded a $1000 check from My Thai on Wednesday with the financial donation going toward their respective school.
Congratulations to Jack Howard and Odette Ascencio, our Male and Female Year Winners from our Student Athlete of the Week segment. Special thanks to My Thai for their $1K donation to the respective schools. @KESQ @XCPAthletics @RMHSAD @TaylorKESQ pic.twitter.com/ncTaVtS1A3— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 17, 2021
Our Student Athlete of the Week segment aired every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3 and featured some of our finest local 12th grade student-athletes. The qualifications are as follows:
STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK REQUIREMENTS
- STUDENT: Must be a 12th grader with 3.0 GPA or higher
- ATHLETE: Must be a standout athlete in respective sport(s)
- PERSON: Must be a leader in the community, person of high character
