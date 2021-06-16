Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:30 PM

Jack Howard, Odette Ascencio are “Student Athlete of the Week” Male and Female Year Winners

Rancho Mirage soccer player Odette Ascencio and Xavier Prep football player Jack Howard have been named as our year winners for our Student Athlete of the Week segment.

The two student-athletes were awarded a $1000 check from My Thai on Wednesday with the financial donation going toward their respective school.

Our Student Athlete of the Week segment aired every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3 and featured some of our finest local 12th grade student-athletes. The qualifications are as follows:

STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK REQUIREMENTS

  • STUDENT: Must be a 12th grader with 3.0 GPA or higher
  • ATHLETE: Must be a standout athlete in respective sport(s)
  • PERSON: Must be a leader in the community, person of high character
Local Sports Events / Local Sports Headlines / Scholar Athlete of the Week / Scholar_Athelete_of_the_Week

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content