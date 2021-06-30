Watch: Bomb squad truck carrying illegal fireworks explodes in a South LA neighborhood

News

One person was injured and several cars were damaged in an explosion following police attempts to safely detonate illegal fireworks in a South Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to Fox Los Angeles, a bomb squad truck carrying illegal fireworks unexpectedly exploded during what was supposed to be a planned detonation event.

The impact blew out windows, destroyed nearby cars, and damaged nearby buildings. The Los Angeles Fire Department said nine people were being evaluated. Their current conditions are unknown.

The Urban Search and Rescue task force was on scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the most heavily damaged building.

Several reports indicate that earlier in the day, police seized around 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a home in South Los Angeles. One person was arrested. Police said the suspect may have created his own fireworks.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.