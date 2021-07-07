Changes happening at the Salton Sea on a state & federal level

News

You might have smelt it a couple weeks ago, the stench of rotten eggs. Long time Coachella Valley residents know that funky smell can waft over from the Salton Sea.

It happens on some particularly hot days which helps release more hydrogen sulfide. Combine that with the stifling humidity, which tends to materialize when winds are southerly, blowing toward the Coachella Valley from the lake and you get the miasma of burnt garbage.

The Salton Sea can stink at times because of the organic matter, like dead fish rotting on the lake floor.

Michael Cohen, a longtime Salton Sea researcher at the water think tank "Pacific Institute", says a lot of ecological activity happens in these waters just not the kind we might like.

"It's what they call the trophic, so it's a hybrid productive body of water, and that can lead to algal blooms the cyanobacteria blooms and other explosions of life forms that are toxic for people and animals," Cohen said.

The Salton Sea has been a health problem for decades with longtime inaction from agencies charged with actually doing something about it. But there is recent movement on a couple wetland projects around the lake.

"I know it's been important for folks to actually see something happening at the sea," said Secretary Wade Crowfoot of the California Natural Resources Agency.

And recently, a virtual roundtable featuring the California Natural Resources Agency revealed the state is working on ways to get the community more involved.

"The impact on the sea are complicated but that doesn't mean we can't and shouldn't provide a very accessible way for local folks to share their input, so based on input, feedback that we received from the community we're actually expanding our public engagement effort," Crowfoot said.

Congressman Raul Ruiz also announced new legislation, the Salton Sea Projects Improvements Act, to streamline federal help at the Salton Sea.

"The result of inaction at the Salton Sea would be severe. The Pacific Institute measures the economic impact of inaction at over $70 billion in devalued property and other metrics," Ruiz said.

The bill would authorize $250 million in additional funding for those projects. Separately, an additional $220 million for the Salton Sea is in negotiation between the governor's office and the state legislature as part of a climate resiliency package.

State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia says he's working hard to make sure it gets through this summer.

And in another development, the environmental awareness group, Eco-Media Compass, says the Bureau of Reclamation recently set aside $1 million for the Desert Shores Project.

If you'd like to submit your thoughts or ideas to the state, visit https://resources.ca.gov/

