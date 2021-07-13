Former PD standout Jonny Cuevas taken by Tampa Bay Rays in 12th round of MLB Draft
Another Aztec is headed to the big leagues.
12 (371): @RaysBaseball select College of Southern Nevada (NV) P Jonny Cuevas. https://t.co/ddCNyr2CGL #MLBDraft— MLB Draft Tracker (@MLBDraftTracker) July 13, 2021
Former Palm Desert standout Jonny Cuevas was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
The 2021 Rays #MLBDraft class is complete #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/O2HtrvYjgk— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 13, 2021
Cuevas was drafted as a pitcher out of the College of Southern Nevada where he went 10-4 with a 3.26 ERA. The 6 foot 3 inch right hander had 109 strikeouts in 80 innings of work.
He wasn't bad at the plate either, where he batted .353 with 10 home runs in 150 at-bats.
Shoutout to our guy Jonny Cuevas (@jonnycuevas_ ) on being selected 371st overall by the Tampa Bay Rays‼️— CSN Baseball (@CSN_Baseball) July 13, 2021
Cuevas joins former high school teammate Travis Adams in getting selected in this year's MLB Draft after Adams went to the Twins in the 6th round on Monday.
