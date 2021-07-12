Former Palm Desert standout Travis Adams drafted by Twins in 6th round

Local Sports Events

Former Palm Desert high school baseball star Travis Adams is headed to the big leagues.

"Every little kid dreams about playing professional baseball and that dream finally came true," said Adams via text message to Sports Director Blake Arthur.

Adams was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 6th round (189th overall) on Monday in the Major League Baseball Draft.

"Being taken in the 6th round is truly an amazing feeling," said Adams. "I'm excited to get in there and learn from all the people in the organization to become a better baseball player."

Adams went to Sacramento State out of high school where he's starred for the Hornets, posting a 10-6 career record with a 3.75 ERA.