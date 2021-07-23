Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course

News

During a court hearing Friday, a judge ordered the water at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta be turned on after owners shut off the water supply.

During the hearing, Brendan Ozanne, an attorney who represents the golf course's owners, revealed that some water services had resumed as of this morning already. Ozanne told News Channel 3 earlier this week, his client was planning on doing this, regardless of what happened in the courtroom.

Anthony Capobianco, an attorney representing the Trilogy HOA accused the company of holding the community hostage to pay for the water.

Part of the course has been foreclosed upon, which is why owners shut off the water supply to grass and water features and padlocked the pumps this week. Capobianco said the owners demanded the HOA begin paying for the water supply.

With the water turned back on, it temporarily solves the solution of preventing the 200-acre golf course from drying up and maintaining the ponds' ecosystems.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 4.