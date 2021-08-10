Latest vaccination numbers for ages 12 to 17

News

About 68% of Americans ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When broken down by age, the recent CDC data shows that for ages 12 to 15, only about 29% of kids are fully vaccinated, which is the lowest number for any age group. Even looking at the age group 16 to 17 years, about 41% are fully vaccinated.

With students going back to school and COVID cases rising, will younger age groups decide to get their vaccines?

Back in July, the Biden Administrative fell short of its goal to have 70% of adults have at least one dose of the shot. With not meeting the goal officials said it had to do with the younger population.

Now that a month has gone by the latest CDC data shows that 58% of the population received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Coming up today at 5 p.m. we'll share more on where vaccinations stand for the Coachella Valley's teenage population.