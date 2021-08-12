Slightly drier as we approach the weekend

News

Monsoon moisture is retreating, so we'll see gradual drying today and into tomorrow before a resurgence Sunday and Monday.

Dew points and humidity values are moving in the right direction. We'll see lower 50s and upper 40s for dew points by later this evening.

A gradual change in wind direction will help dry things out as winds become more northwesterly this afternoon.

The weekend will be close to average in temperature (109) and humidity will be fairly low, however we see more of that pesky monsoonal stuff creeping back into the region starting Sunday. Next week's temps look to remain below our seasonal averages.