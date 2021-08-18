Tree branch falls, damaging condo at Bermuda Dunes Country Club

News

Owners of a condo at the Bermuda Dunes Country Club are cleaning wreckage after a tree branch fell and damaged their home Wednesday afternoon.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene found the Eucalyptus Tree branch, which was basically the size of a normal tree.

The homeowners said the tree branch landed on the roof backyard and patio area. The owners said they were inside their home when it happened and they thought it was a giant earthquake.

No one was injured, but the homeowners said they are a little shaken up.

The exact reason as to why the tree fell is unknown, but it is believed it was a combination of strong winds and an animal that was gnawing away at the tree.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson said gusts were exceeding 30 MPH in parts of the Coachella Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the tree's weight, the homeowners are unable to move it themselves. They are awaiting a crew to help clean-up.