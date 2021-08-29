Skip to Content
News
By
August 29, 2021 4:44 PM
Published 4:09 PM

Indio stabbing leaves one man dead, suspect in custody

A man has died after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Indio.

The incident happened early this morning, just before 12:15 a.m. Indio Police found a man with a stab wound at the Las Brisas apartments on Hoover Avenue and Monroe Street.

He was taken to a local hospital, where here later died.

Police say there was a confrontation between him and another man, before the victim was stabbed. The suspect was arrested around 6:00 a.m. today on Emerald Avenue near Jackson Street.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this ongoing investigation.

Video
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content