Police searching for Cathedral City hit-and-run suspect

UPDATE:

Police are now looking for the suspect of a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening that has left a man in critical condition.

The Cathedral City Police Department (CCPD) released these photos, claiming this person to be the man who ran the victim over.

The victim is said to be a 44-year-old Cathedral City resident.

Cathedral City Police claim this is the suspect in Thursday's hit and run crash off Ramon Road.

CCPD said the man was driving an older model Dodge RAM crew cab truck. Police claim he got out of his truck, surveyed the scene, then got back in his truck and took off.

Cathedral City Police said the suspect was driving this truck.

As of Friday morning, the victim is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Cathedral City Police Traffic Bureau at 760-770-0300. Or Sergeant Nate Hanleyat at 760-770-0328.

Anonymous tips can be taken through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or www.WeTip.com.

Police said some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have shut down a stretch of Ramon Road in Cathedral City following a major injury hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Authorities with Cathedral City Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian is in critical condition in the hospital after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross on Ramon Road.

Police have shut down westbound lanes on Ramon Rd from La Paloma to Landau Boulevard. Commander Julio Luna said the roadway is expect to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

There was no further information available on the crash at this time.

