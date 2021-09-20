3-yo found dead in garbage bag, mom charged

CNN - Regional

By Stephen Borowy

OSCODA, Michigan (WNEM) — A mother has been charged after her 3-year-old daughter was found dead in a garbage bag.

Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned in the 81st District Court on Monday, Sept. 20 on one count of homicide and first-degree child abuse. Both charges carry a term of life in prison.

Johnson plead not guilty to both charges. Her bond was denied, and she is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Officers received a call about a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside a home on Cedar Lake Road, north of F-41, on Friday morning, Sept. 17.

The child suffered multiple stab wounds, according to Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella.

Oscoda Township Police said the child was living with and primarily cared for by her grandmother. Johnson frequently visited and stayed at their home, police said.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Oscoda Township Police Department at 989-739-9113 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

