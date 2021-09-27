2021 BNP Paribas Open one week away, how local businesses are preparing

News

After two pandemic-related postponements, the 2021 BNP Paribas Open is set to start in one week on Monday, October 4, and run until Sunday, October 17. Businesses surrounding the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, which is where the tournament will take place, will have the opportunity to make big money with the influx of visitors to the area.

We reported to you back in May 2021 how local businesses reacted to the tournament being played in October 2021. We learned many local businesses were excited about their sales increasing.

https://youtu.be/o9p8hG-O5l0

However, even as local businesses have the opportunity to make more money next week, some are likely still facing the challenges of worker and supply shortages. Making it harder for them to keep up with demand.

Given the challenges brought on by the pandemic, how are businesses around the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens preparing for the influx in demand for when the tournament starts?

