today at 1:27 PM
Published 1:22 PM

EB I-10 shut down between Cook & Monterey after train catches on fire

Courtesy of Ramon Chavez

A train boxcar caught on fire near the Cook Street exit Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down the highway between the two exits. As of 1:30 p.m., traffic is backed up to Bob Hope, News Channel 3 crews at the scene report.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

