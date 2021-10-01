EB I-10 shut down between Cook & Monterey after train catches on fire

News

A train boxcar caught on fire near the Cook Street exit Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down the highway between the two exits. As of 1:30 p.m., traffic is backed up to Bob Hope, News Channel 3 crews at the scene report.

TRAIN FIRE - Rptd 12:33 PM. Near Dinah Shore Dr and Pacific Ave in Palm Desert. Firefighters are on scene of an exterior fire on a container of a train. I-10 is closed between Cook St and Monterey Ave. #PacificIC pic.twitter.com/U8cO6XRVj1 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) October 1, 2021

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.