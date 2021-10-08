Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 4:13 PM
Published 4:08 PM

Palm Desert girls volleyball having dominant season, confident in chances for CIF-SS championship

Palm Desert girls volleyball is one of the best pound-for-pound programs in the desert.

Head coach Becca Brown has had some good teams before but calls this 2021 squad the best she's ever had and maybe the best of all-time here in the valley.

PD is likely to go undefeated in league play after sweeping rivals Xavier Prep and La Quinta. They are currently 25-5 overall, 8-0 in DEL, with two matches left to complete the perfect league season.

The Aztecs have been so dominant that they've only dropped one set all league season. Every other match has been a sweep.

We'll continue to follow this team and see how far they can go in their quest for a CIF-SS championship.

Local Sports Events / Local Sports Headlines / Video

Jesus Reyes

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content