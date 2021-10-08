Palm Desert girls volleyball having dominant season, confident in chances for CIF-SS championship

News

Palm Desert girls volleyball is one of the best pound-for-pound programs in the desert.

Head coach Becca Brown has had some good teams before but calls this 2021 squad the best she's ever had and maybe the best of all-time here in the valley.

PD girls volleyball has dominated all year. They will take the league title with ease but are eyeing a @CIFSS championship as well. The Aztecs have dropped just one set in DEL, sweeping their two biggest rivals in @XCPGirlsVB & @lqathletics this season. @pdhsofficial @pdhsalumni pic.twitter.com/nLHazZTnP2 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 8, 2021

PD is likely to go undefeated in league play after sweeping rivals Xavier Prep and La Quinta. They are currently 25-5 overall, 8-0 in DEL, with two matches left to complete the perfect league season.

The Aztecs have been so dominant that they've only dropped one set all league season. Every other match has been a sweep.

We'll continue to follow this team and see how far they can go in their quest for a CIF-SS championship.