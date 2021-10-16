CEO of BNP Paribas reflects on fall edition of the tournament

The first-ever Fall Edition of the BNP Paribas Open is coming to end this weekend. Fans from all over have come to experience the tournament.

The CEO of the BNP Paribas, USA, Jean-Yves Fillion, has agreed to do an interview with News Channel 3. He will talk about how he thinks this year's tournament has gone, overall attendance, and what tennis fans can expect for the next tournament.

Tune in to News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear more about Fillion's perspective on this year's historic BNP Paribas Open.