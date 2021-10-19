Desert Hot Springs City Council unanimously approves school resource officer contract

The Desert Hot Springs City Council unanimously approved a contract with the police department for a school resource officer at its high school.

The contract will now move to the Palm Springs Unified School District board of education. If the board approves it, then SROs will return to Desert Hot Springs High School's campus.

PSUSD will pay DHSPD $112,234.20 to have an SRO on campus.

Student safety at Desert Hot Springs High School has been a major concern for parents and community leaders following a string of violence since school returned. DHSPD Chief Jim Henson said police have had 117 calls for service at the high school since August.

On Monday, parents voiced their displeasure and concern over the situation at a town hall meeting hosted by Henson.

"We are in a situation where students are fearful and parents hesitate to send their kids to school," said DHS Mayor Scott Matas.

Two incidents in the last month were captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

In September, a student police said was armed with a knife was seen charging toward another student.

And last Wednesday, an all-out brawl broke out during the school day with dozens of students seen throwing punches.

The PSUSD board of education has already approved SRO contracts with the Cathedral City & Desert Hot Springs police departments & the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

On Thursday, the Palm Springs City Council approved its SRO contract, however, council members requested a change in the source of funding for the program.

