A woman was found shot in a car in Palm Springs; police are now investigating her death

Palm Springs Police have confirmed to News Channel 3 that a 38-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs has died. They say that they responded to a call of shots fired around midnight Monday morning and found the woman dead in a car.

Police call the incident a suspicious death. A man at the scene told News Channel 3 the victim was his girlfriend but would not say more. Police have not confirmed that information.

Investigators have been on the scene of South Cherokee Way throughout the overnight hours and morning.

The street was blocked off from East Palm Canyon Drive near the Parker Palm Springs and Oasis Resort. A coroner was at the scene to remove the body.

No arrests have been reported.

