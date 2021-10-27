Firefighters battle structure fire in Indio

Firefighters today worked to stop a single-story structure fire that broke out in Indio.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 2:22 p.m. in the 45900 block of Sage Street.

Six engines arrived on the scene to find an outbuilding on the property with smoke and fire showing out the rear. No indication was given as to when the fire would be contained.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.