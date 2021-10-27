‘He was wonderful’: Wife and children of motorcyclist mourn after suspected DUI crash on Highway 62

The family of Jon Sherwood, the 55-year-old man who was killed in a DUI crash last week, is trying to come to terms that he is no longer here, all while trying to figure out how to make a living.

Jon Sherwood was killed in an accident in Desert Hot Springs last Thursday. A 23-year-old woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic, crashing into Sherwood who was riding his motorcycle.

Sherwood's wife, Jenny Sherwood said he was on his way back home from karate practice. She waited all night for him to come home, but he never made it.

Motorcycles were a passion for Jon, and he bonded with his children over it also.

Jenny said their kids were his world, and he did anything to put them first.

He would fix up motorcycles with his 4-year-old son Evan Sherwood and ride them with his 10-year-old daughter Mikaela Sherwood.

Mikaela said she will always hold the memory of her father teasing her and rubbing her head in a playful way when they would all wake up on Saturdays.

“Like on a Saturday when I woke up he would um, he would say hi girl. He would like grab my hair. And that’s what I miss about him.” said Mikaela.

Jon was the definition of "the man of the house" according to his wife Jenny.

“He was wonderful, always cared for the kids. always gave them the best," describes Jenny. "I'm going to miss him coming through the door. It’s just kind of hard not having him here.”

He was the sole provider in keeping a roof over the Sherwood family's head and putting food on the table as Jenny stayed home to care for the kids.

Not only does the family have to grasp the fact that Jon is no longer here, but now Jenny said she has to figure out a way on how to become the provider and take care of her children.

So far with the help of loved ones and friends the family has been able to make it through the last few days.

A Go Fund Me was set up by a friend of the Sherwoods to help pay their home off.