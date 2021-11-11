Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez honored with engraved ‘Peace Pole’ in Desert Hot Springs

An engraved pole was dedicated to fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez at Shea's Veterans Center in Desert Hot Springs.

The pole stands in front of the center. It reads "May Peace Prevail" in 4 different languages. A bronze plaque will also be added to the pole with Lopez's name on it.

"We need to put an end to terrorist attacks and an end to wars and let people live peacefully on this earth. We need peace now more than ever before. and he died for the cause of peace," said Tom Swann Hernandez, founder/commander of American Veterans Post 66

The pole was dedicated by Veterans for Peace and Post 66.

Lopez, a 22-year-old Indio native, was killed in the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on August 26.

Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

The blast killed 13 U.S. Service members, including two others from Riverside County. At least 15 American service members were hurt, including Corporal Salvador Lule of Indio.