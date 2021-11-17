New Palm Springs police chief Andy Mills officially sworn in

Palm Spring's new police chief has been officially sworn in to the position.

Andrew Mills, Santa Cruz's former police chief, took part in a swear-in ceremony during Thursday's meeting of the Palm Springs City Council.

Mayor Christy Holstege conducted the ceremony with Mills at the beginning of the meeting. The new chief made brief remarks following the ceremony.

Mills started the position on Nov. 8, taking over from Bryan Reyes, who retired in August.

Exclusive: Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes looks back at his career & what’s next as retirement nears

Mills has been involved in law enforcement since 1983, when he started as a patrol officer with the San Diego Police Department. He later served four years as police chief in Eureka before becoming chief in Santa Cruz in 2017.

Check Out: Exclusive one-on-one interview with new Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills

"The Palm Springs Police Department has a longstanding tradition of inclusive community policing and building important neighborhood and stakeholder relationships," Mills said in a statement shortly after his selection for the position was announced. "I am honored to be chosen to serve as the next Palm Springs police chief and I look forward to working with our officers, the community, city manager and council to continue providing an exceptional level of public safety service to the Palm Springs community."

According to the city, Mills was an agent of change at the Santa Cruz department, moving the station toward a culture of community policing, problem solving and transparency.

He was appointed by former Gov. Jerry Brown to serve on the Board of State and Community Corrections and also served as executive chair of the California Violence Prevention Grant and on the Board of the Herman Goldstein Award for Excellence in Problem-Oriented Policing.

The city council meeting can be viewed live online at palmspringsca.gov.