Man convicted in 2016 Christmas Day murder; Jury deadlocks on 2nd defendant

One of two men charged in the drug-related robbery and killing of a Palm Desert man on Christmas Day 2016 was convicted of murder today, but jurors could not reach a verdict on a murder count against another man.

Anthony Garcia, 25, of Indio, was convicted for the killing of 24-year- old Skyler Siva. But a mistrial was declared in the case of Roger Rodriguez, 25, of La Quinta, due to the hung jury.

Garcia and Rodriguez were both convicted of robbery. Riverside County District Attorney's Office spokesman John Hall said prosecutors will re-try Rodriguez on the murder charge, with a hearing set for January.

Sentencing for Garcia was set for Jan. 27.

A third defendant, Alejandro Zendejas, 27, of Indio, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October 2018. As part of his plea agreement, Zendejas agreed to testify against the two other defendants. He is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10.

Alejandro Zendejas

During Zendejas' trial testimony at the Larson Justice Center, he gave his account of what happened on the day of the murder. He said the victim initially approached the three defendants while they were in their car and offered to sell them marijuana.

The defendants went to the victim's house and purchased drugs without incident, but decided later that day to return to rob him. According to Zendejas, the victim had what the defendants deemed a lot of drugs and guns worth taking.

Zendejas said he agreed to be the getaway driver, and the initial plan was not to kill the victim, but to simply rob him. It was only after Garcia and Rodriguez returned to the car that Zendejas learned the victim had been shot.

He said he was told, "Be careful, don't say nothing," he testified.

Zendejas said he was not in the house at the time of the killing because he was waiting in the car, and thus did not know who pulled the trigger.

Sheriff's deputies found Siva wounded but still alive just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Day at his home in the 43400 block of Illinois Avenue. He was seated on his couch with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died less than an hour later, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Witnesses spotted Rodriguez running from the home, court records state, and he was arrested three days later in Palm Desert.

Garcia was arrested Jan. 4, 2017, in La Quinta, while Zendejas was taken into custody on Jan. 24, 2017, in Palm Desert.