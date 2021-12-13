Evacuation warnings set for El Dorado & Apple burn scar areas, evacuation order for Oak Glen

Update 12/14/21 6:50 p.m.

All mandatory evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings in the El Dorado burn scar areas, except for Oak Glen, police announced Tuesday evening.

"All areas except Oak Glen will be reduced from an Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Warning as of 7 pm tonight, December 14th. Oak Glen will remain under an Evacuation Order until noon tomorrow, December 15th," Yucaipa police writes.

Police said Oak Glen remains under an order because of the mud and debris on roadways making it inaccessible, as well as heavy equipment working in the area to quickly clear the roadways and repair roadway damage.

The Redland East Valley Evacuation Center will remain open until noon tomorrow.

All evacuation warnings for the Apple Fire burn scar area remain in effect as of 6:50 p.m.

Original Report 12/13/21:

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the mountain burn scar areas as a major storm system approaches.

El Dorado Burn Scar Evacuation Order

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community in the El Dorado burn scar area. This will include the communities of Oak Glen, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village, parts of Yucaipa, and a small portion of north Fontana

Evacuation centers are set up at Redlands East Valley High School (For Yucaipa Area) at 31000 E Colton Avenue and at the Jessie Turner Community Center at 15556 Summit Avenue (For Fontana area).

Apple Fire Burn Scar Evacuation Warning

Riverside County also issued an evacuation warning for the Apple/El Dorado Burn Scar area. This includes Marshall C, Mias A, Potrero A, and Noble A zones of the Apple/El Dorado Burn scar.

A care and reception center has been opened at the Albert A Chatigny Senior Center at 1310 Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont.

Sign-up for AlertRivCo to receive urgent alerts directly from the County Of Riverside Emergency Management Department.

The two areas were ravaged by major wildfires last year, making them especially susceptible to mudslides/debris flow during a storm.

The upcoming storm has triggered a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 6 am to 9 pm on Tuesday throughout the Inland Empire all the way to the coast, with special concern around the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

Continuing Updates: First Alert Weather Alert for major winter storm on Tuesday

A Flood Watch will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. throughout the Inland Empire all the way to the coast.

The heaviest rain is likely between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. tomorrow. The potential for rain here on the valley floor could bring as much as 0.50"!

6" to 8" of snow is expected in our mountain communities, so travel will require chains.

