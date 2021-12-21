Student Athlete of the Week – Ari Munoz

Ari Munoz is a senior guard for Rancho Mirage and has developed over 4 years to be where she is now. The captain. And She loves the game.

"I have an interesting way of playing. I feel like it’s me and the game more than anything else. It’s just me against myself. I really don’t think about other people while I’m playing. I just want to be a better player every time," said senior Rancho Mirage guard Ari Munoz.

Ari says her favorite thing to do on the court is shoot. I wonder why. She’s had incredible growth.

"You know she was a kid that we had to develop. Definitely," said Rancho Mirage head girls basketball coach Rob Cullinan. "And that’s probably what I’m most proud of her about is her development not only as a basketball player but as a person. Quite honestly it’s my feel-good moment to see her step up to be a leader in this program."

"I feel like everybody looks up to me," said Munoz. "So I feel like I have to be a better person for everybody. Even if sometimes I don’t feel like it, I do try to be."

Ari’s influence on this team is supreme.

"She has a great heart she’s really good to people around her and a really good person," said Cullinan. "And I have her in class, so it’s an added bonus to have her as a true student-athlete. So it’s fun to have her in 4th period right before lunch and then get to have her in practice every day. I really enjoy being around Ari, she’s a great kid."

"I just want to play my heart out and leave everything I have on the court. Show the girls that just because our team may not be the best you can be your best self," said Munoz.

