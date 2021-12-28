Health officials shorten coronavirus isolation recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that people should now be able to isolate for only five days as opposed to the original 10 days.

This announcement comes as the Omicron variant spreads across the United States at a faster rate than previous variants.

The CDC said its guidance keeps up with growing evidence that people with the virus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The guidance is not a mandate, rather a recommendation to employers and state officials.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on his Twitter:

As California continues to take decisive action to keep our economy moving and schools open, the state will align with the CDC’s updated guidelines for isolation and quarantine time. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 27, 2021

Riverside County announced on Monday that it has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases within the last week.

The number showed Coachella Valley saw 783 new cases.

Lines to get tested around the Coachella Valley on Monday were more than one hour long, following Christmas celebrations.

