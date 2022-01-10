Assemblyman Chad Mayes will not seek reelection

On Monday, Assemblyman Chad Mayes announced he will not be seeking reelection to serve a 5th term in the California State Assembly.

Mayes tweeted "It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of my district in the California legislature. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served."

Although his time in the Assembly will come to an end, Mayes teased he will continue serving saying "Public policy is in my blood and I’m certainly not done serving. But the time has come for me to move on to the next chapter beyond the state legislature."

