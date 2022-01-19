Community Meeting on Salton Sea Project in February

The first in a series of public outreach meetings concerning Salton Sea revitalization will be held in February, it was announced today.

The Feb. 5 meeting will the first of many discussing the North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project, a $19.25 million joint project between California, Riverside County and the Salton Sea Authority, according to the office of county Supervisor Manuel Perez.

The project is aimed at building an approximately 156-acre marina near the North Shore Beach to restore and manage habitats for fish, birds and wildlife. It will also control dust and revitalize the northern end of the Salton Sea, officials hope.

"The North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project is an important habitat and dust suppression project and a major investment in state funding to revitalize the northern end of the Salton Sea as well as the community of North

Shore," said Perez.

"I am looking forward to launching outreach and community engagement workshops as we get closer to starting this project that will benefit our region, the Salton Sea as a whole, and the residents who live in the area around the Salton Sea."

The meeting will teach members of the public more about the project and provide time for community members to ask questions and provide comment. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

If you would like to learn more about the Salton Sea, including its history, ongoing issues, and fight for its future, check News Channe 3 morning anchor Angela Chen's special series: "Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project"

Click here to visit our Salton Sea Project section to learn more about the special report