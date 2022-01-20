American Express Exec. Director: “We are going to conduct a safe event”

American Express' Executive Director Pat McCabe said the American Express PGA Tour is going to be taking COVID-19 precautions as it welcomes fans back to the event this year.

Last year fans weren't allowed to attend the AEPGAT because of the pandemic, but this year that is changing.

Starting Thursday, the tournament is officially going to be kicking off and run up until Sunday. From golf watching to concerts, there is a lot in store for attendees.

"Of course, for folks who are not as interested maybe in the golf component we create an amazing outside the ropes experience," McCabe explains. "So we have Maroon 5 playing the concert on Friday night, Brad Paisley on Saturday night as well as great fan venues to enjoy food and beverage while overlooking beautiful PGA West La Quinta Country Club."

13 of the top 50 players in the world will be playing during this weekend's tournament. Overall there will be over 300 pro and amateur players.

In order to attend you need to show a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours.

"We certainly recognize as well that appointments are difficult to come by or results may not be coming in as quickly as people need them in order to attend," said McCabe. "So we have extended complimentary testing to all ticket spectators out on our main parking lot."

The parking lot is located at 54th and Jefferson in La Quinta. It is a rapid test and results come back as soon as 15 minutes.

For tickets to the American Express PGA Tour, you can visit their website.

