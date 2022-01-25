Border Patrol release information on the detainment of a local street vendor

Border Patrol have responded to our request for information following the detainment of a local street vendor last week. The incident was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened on January 20 at the intersection of Varner Road and Edom Hill, on county land right between Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City.

According to the agency, a Ranger with the Bureau of Land Management contacted Border Patrol for assistance in identifying a subject that they had in custody.

A Border Patrol agent responded. The man in custody admitted that he was illegally present in the country and had no immigration documentation on him, according to the agency.

The man was taken into Border Patrol custody and transported to El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.

The incident was filmed by a resident and ended up being viewed by thousands on Instagram.

Telemundo 15 & News Channel 3 reporter Marco Revuelta spoke with immigrant activist leaders who have been scrambling for answers.

"If they took a street vendor who was selling tacos, for sure on this corner, then we want to investigate what happened and if there was another person detained in those days," said Lyzzeth Mendoza, policy director for the Inland Empire Community Organizer for the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

We have reached out to the Bureau of Land Management for more details on this incident. We have not heard back as of Tuesday afternoon.

