Published 9:47 AM

S. Gene Autry Trail closed due to power pole repairs following traffic collision

Palm Springs police are asking residents to avoid the area of S. Gene Autry Trail from Dinah Shore and Mesquite Avenue toSeven Lakes Drive.

Officers closed part of those roads just after 5:00 this morning after a traffic collision damaged a power pole.

No details have been released on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Edison crews are repairing the damage. It's unclear when the road closures will be lifted.

